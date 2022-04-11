Connecticut Supreme Court finds rights violations in murder case, but lets conviction stand

The State Supreme Court said Monday that police and prosecutors may have violated a New London man’s Constitutional rights but upheld his murder conviction because jurors could have found him guilty based on other, substantial evidence.

Gerjuan Tyrus, 41, who is serving a 55-year sentence, claimed his right to be protected from an illegal search was violated when police obtained his cell phone location records without a warrant, and again when he was not permitted to confront one of his accusers because a firearms expert testified about the findings of second examiner, who had died before the trial.

The state Appellate Court had previously upheld Tyus’s conviction for the 2006 murder.

Tyus was accused of a revenge murder.

There is evidence in the case that in 2006 Tyus was allegedly involved in a dispute with the victim, Todd Thomas, over jewelry Tyus had obtained from Thomas’s brother, while the brother was under the influence of drugs. Thomas wanted the jewelry returned and Tyus refused unless he got $10,000.

According to the Supreme Court decision, in late 2006, Thomas fired at Tyus with a .38 cal. hand gun in a drive-by shooting, hitting him in the leg and back. Tyus fired back with nine millimeter handgun. Gun casings from both guns were collected by police. Later the same day, as Tyus was being treated at the hospital, his friend and eventual co-defendant Darius Armadore, was overheard saying, “we’re gonna get them (racial epithet)…”

Weeks later, on Dec. 15, Tyus and Armadore rented a silver Chevrolet Impala, drove to Boston and returned to Connecticut. Shortly after midnight, Thomas was shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk in front of Ernie’s Café in New London. A witness saw the gunman jump into a silver car, which sped away.

Not long after that, Tyus and Aamadore arrived at Bella Note, a night club in Norwich.

Tyus testified at his trial and claimed that he and Armadore had driven directly to the Norwich night club from Boston. The cell phone location data, presented to the jury by an FBI expert, told a different story.

Data from three cell phones – two from Tyus and one from Armadore – show the phones were in New London at the time of the shooting. But there was corroborating evidence that included a witness who said the two arrived at Bella Note after Thomas was killed and Armadore’s girlfriend, who testified that when he got home, he told her he had shot someone earlier in the night, according to the ruling.

Police collected shell casings from the shooting outside Ernie’s Café and determined that they matched those fired from the nine millimeter handgun in the drive-by shooting in which Tyus had been wounded and also fired shots.

Tyus hadn’t raised a constitutional claim about the cell phone data at his trial, but the state Supreme Court analyzed it on appeal. Police were not required to obtain warrants for cell phone data until a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. The state Supreme Court concluded that even though the collection of cell location data by the New London Police Department may have been a retroactive violation in view of the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, it was not grounds for reversing the conviction because of the other evidence.

The state Supreme Court reached a similar conclusion about testimony by the firearms examiner. The examiner, who made his own observations of firearms evidence, was permitted to testify about the findings of his colleague, who had died before trial. The court said evidence prepared by the examiner who died was presented to the jury, but Tyus was denied the opportunity to confront the person who prepared it.

As was the case with the cell phone data, the court declined to reverse the conviction based on the fire arms claim because of other evidence of guilt.