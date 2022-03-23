Connecticut suspect arrested after armed standoff with Clayton County police
A robbery suspect from Connecticut is in custody in Clayton County after an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office requested the Clayton County Police Department’s help in arresting Jaquan Rosado at 2 p.m.
Investigators learned that Rosado was thought to be “armed and dangerous” and hiding in a home in the 11000 block of Southwood Drive in Hampton.
By the time officers arrived, Rosado had barricaded himself inside the home and was refusing to come out.
More than four hours later, at 6:39 p.m., officers were able to take Rosado into custody without anyone being injured.
According to police, Rosado was wanted out of Connecticut on a laundry list of charges, including:
Criminal possession of a firearm/defense weapon
Robbery
Three counts of violation of probation
Four counts of failure to appear
Three counts of larceny
Criminal mischief
Attempt to commit larceny
