Connecticut suspect in June double homicide brought back to Auburn

Aug. 26—AUBURN — A Connecticut man accused of killing two people inside a Fourth Street home in June has been returned to Maine to face murder charges.

David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Thursday morning where he was being held on two counts of murder and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Barnett, known on the street as "Slim" and "Cash," is accused of killing Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Meriden, Connecticut, in an apartment at 49 Fourth St. on June 19.

The double homicide shocked the community but police have offered few details about the killings. Investigators have not described the relationship, if any, between Barnett and the victims.

Police have not said how the pair was killed, although those familiar with the case have said Caron and Langlois were shot to death.

Barnett was arrested when local, state and federal police tracked him to an address in Rockville, Maryland on July 1. He was first taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held without bail. At the time, police said Barnett had also been wanted on charges of robbery and probation violations out of New York.

On Thursday, Maine State Police picked up Barnett in Strafford County, New Hampshire, about 9 a.m. and drove him to the jail in Auburn, according to Androscoggin County Jail records. It was not immediately clear why Barnett had been held in New Hampshire.

In the aftermath of the killings in June, friends held a memorial service for Caron, the mother of two young children. They also set up a GoFundMe page to help Caron's family with burial expenses.

Barnett was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the murder and weapons charges this month. A murder conviction is punishable by 25 years to life in prison. Conviction for illegal possession of a firearm is punishable by up to five years in prison.