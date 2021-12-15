Connecticut task force will tackle online market for stolen goods

A new task force that Connecticut officials announced Wednesday will work to cut the supply and demand for stolen goods sold online.

The effort is a partnership between state government, law enforcement and businesses and the focus is the growing loss of inventory and tax dollars to organized criminals who sell hot items on Facebook, Amazon and other online platforms.

The illicit marketplace drains about $170 million in state sales taxes each year, Attorney General William Tong said at a press conference at a West Hartford CVS pharmacy. Tong called on online market platforms and retailers to work with the task force on what he called “a new frontier for many of us.”

Online sales of stolen goods have skyrocketed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. CVS executive Tom Moriarty said the company’s losses have been in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Fueling the trend is the ease with which criminals sell items online, Moriarty and others said.

Organized criminal syndicates focus on high-value brands and in-demand items such as leather goods, over the counter medications, health and beauty products, designer clothing and power tools, according to a report prepared for the Retail Leaders Industry Association and the Buy Safe America Coalition.

“In addition to defrauding retailers, threatening employees and reducing choice and increasing costs to consumers, many of these organized retail crime syndicates use their ill-gotten gains to fund other criminal activities like human and drug trafficking and even terrorist organizations,” according to the report by John Dunham & Associates.

Most consumers are unaware they’re buying stolen goods, according to the report, but state consumer protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said people can watch for warning signs. Seagull advised people to research online markets and beware of deals that seem too good to be true and sites that lack return policies.

The problem in Connecticut was underscored, Gov. Ned Lamont noted, by the brazen theft of several shopping carts full of laundry detergent and other items at an Oxford market last month.

“These are not your grandmother’s shoplifters,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Tong said he will work with other states that have launched concerted efforts to fight organized retail crime. He mentioned Illinois, in particular, where Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a partnership between public and private entities in September. The task force, Raoul said in a news release, is designed to foster cooperation among retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.

The retail crime syndicates operate across state lines, coordinating thefts of targeted items and using “mules,” including people who are homeless and drug addicted, authorities say.

The National Retail Federation reported that a majority of surveyed retailers say stores are getting hit more often and that thieves have gotten more aggressive and violent. The top five cities for organized retail crime, in order, were Los Angeles, San Francisco/ Oakland, Chicago, New York and Miami, the trade association reported. Video of blatant thefts from California stores, in particular, have been widely circulated.

