Connecticut teachers thought 5-year-old boy was just 'playing dead' before he died, lawsuit claims

The parents of an elementary boy who fatally collapsed playing tag during school recess are suing a Connecticut town and its school board over his alleged wrongful death.

Romeo Pierre Louis, 5, died April 7, 2022 after falling to the ground two days earlier at Charter Oak International Academy. According to lawsuit filed by the boys' parents last week, the boy suffered a medical condition and teachers nearby did nothing to help Romeo because they thought he was "playing dead'.

On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of their son's death, , D’Meza Shultz and Chantel Pierre Louis filed the suit in Connecticut Superior Court against West Hartford and the town's education board claiming staff at the public school could have saved their son if they had promptly provided him medical care.

A vigil held for Romeo D. Pierre Louis, 5, who died April 7, 2022 after collapsing on the playground at Charter Oak International Academy school in Connecticut two days earlier. According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the boys' parents, the boy suffered from a medical condition and teachers nearby did nothing to help Romeo because they thought he was "playing dead."

“Nothing will bring our son back," the boy's mother told USA TODAY on Tuesday. "All we can do is keep his memory in our hearts and do what we can so this doesn’t happen to another child. Listen to our children.”

The suit, filed by Stamford-based Silver Golub & Teitell on behalf of the boy's parents, claims Romeo was outside during recess at school and collapsed on the play ground at 10:45 a.m..

“The death of a child is a devastating and unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Romeo Pierre Louis," Andy Morrow, acting superintendent of schools, released in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. "This tragedy has deeply affected the Charter Oak International Academy community, and the school district continues to make grief support and emotional assistance available to any student or educator who needs it.”

Attorney Dallas C. Dodge, who represents the board and town, said neither could respond further due to the pending litigation.

'Play dead'

The 14-page lawsuit claims Romeo, who was in kindergarten, was allowed to collapse and lie on the ground for almost 10 minutes without assistance or medical treatment, despite the presence of three teachers nearby.

Story continues

Romeo D. Pierre Louis, 5, died April 7, 2022 after collapsing on the playground at Charter Oak International Academy school in Connecticut two days earlier. According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the boys' parents, the boy suffered from a medical condition and teachers nearby did nothing to help Romeo because they thought he was "playing dead."

It goes onto say classmates of Romeo warned supervising teachers about his condition but teachers did not immediately respond because they thought he was participating in a game the students often engaged in called “play dead,” the suit claims.

By the time the teachers realized the boy needed emergency medical treatment it was too late, the suit reads. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to a police report obtained by USA TODAY, a medical examiner listed the child’s cause of death as “cardiac channelopathy, brugada syndrome."

Brugada syndrome is a genetic disorder in which the electrical activity of the heart is abnormal due to channelopathy. The report lists the boy's manner of death as natural.

Joaquin L. Madry, the lead attorney representing Romeo's parents, told USA TODAY, the boy's parents did not know about their child's underlying medical condition.

Superheros and Bible verses

According to his obituary, Romeo was "a loving and caring boy who showed a deep and genuine care for others. He loved superheroes, spending time with his parents, playing with his brother, challenging his sister, and looking forward to snuggling during family movie night. Romeo had a gift for memorizing Bible verses."

Romeo D. Pierre Louis, 5, died April 7, 2022 after collapsing on the playground at Charter Oak International Academy school in Connecticut two days earlier. According to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the boys' parents, the boy suffered from a medical condition and teachers nearby did nothing to help Romeo because they thought he was "playing dead."

His parents are seeking financial damages in excess of $15,000, according to the lawsuit, for severe emotional distress, anguish and anxiety at the loss of their son.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boy who died of brugada syndrome's family sues Charter Oak School