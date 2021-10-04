Connecticut TikTok influencer Kayla Murphy made combating domestic violence her mission after personal experience

On a Sunday evening, Aug. 23, 2020, Kayla Murphy was locked in the bathroom of her home in Wallingford, hiding from the boyfriend she had met on Tinder eight months before. He had just physically assaulted her, in a confrontation that started with an offhand comment she made.

“The subject of cleanliness was a touchy trigger for him. He had left the toilet seat up. After I left the bathroom, I said, could you put the toilet seat down,” Murphy said. “He got so angry. He grabbed my throat and called me a nit-picking bitch.” The assault lasted about 15 seconds but changed her life.

Murphy escaped without injury. That week, she broke up with him by text, called the police, had her ex arrested and got a restraining order. Thirteen months later, Murphy’s experience inspires her to raise awareness and raise money for charities that help victims of domestic violence get help they need.

“I want people to know they are not alone, that their life matters, that it will get better,” Murphy said.

Murphy, 25, who now lives in Wethersfield, has a website, kaykayblondiee.com, and is selling a shirt she designed. For every shirt sold, she donates $5 to charity. She splits the money between the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

Awareness month

The sale, through October, ties together Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the month of Halloween, Murphy’s favorite holiday. The shirt has a skeleton hand on it.

“I love the spooky season, anything having to do with Halloween,” she said. “I like to say ‘Boo, Happy Halloween! Did I scare you? But you know what’s really scary? One in four women have been physically abused by an intimate partner.’”

This is the second year Murphy has sold a shirt in October to benefit charity. Last year, before she broke up with her boyfriend, she designed a shirt with pumpkins and skeleton hands on it. After she broke up with him, she wound up selling 106 of the shirts and donating a portion of the proceeds.

Story continues

“When I was selling them, some people would send me long DMs to share their stories,” she said. “A former classmate of mine told me she was being abused and had a child with her abuser. Then he started abusing her kid. That’s where she drew the line. She got a restraining order.”

This year, Murphy already has sold 224 shirts and wants to sell a lot more. She also is selling skeleton-hand laptop stickers; $1 from the sale of each sticker is donated to charity.

Ruth Bruno, resource and communications coordinator for the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, called Murphy “a fantastic advocate.

“Not only has she generously put the time and energy into raising funds, but she has managed to turn this into an awareness campaign in a fun and engaging way, which is really difficult to do, especially in the social media sphere where people are looking for a way to kick back and relax and disengage,” Bruno said.

“Kayla gets the conversation going and keeps it going. She is open, vulnerable and brave. We are grateful for the funds, but the awareness helped us and touched us the most.”

Well-timed advocacy

Murphy’s advocacy is well-timed. Amanda Delaura, director of development for Hartford domestic violence-fighting agency Interval House, said demand for their services skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“Between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, Interval House provided an astonishing 14,084 bed nights, a 68% increase from the year prior. Demand for sanctuary shot up, and our Safe House reached an unprecedented 340% capacity in June, leaving us with dozens of clients in hotels,” DeLaura said in a statement. “In all, we provided refuge to 296 individuals last year, 77% more than in Fiscal Year ′19-20, to the tune of more than $500,000 in unbudgeted costs.”

Meghan Scanlon, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said many forces resulting from the pandemic put women and children at higher risk.

“There was the loss of wages, lack of access to affordable health care, lack of access to safe and affordable housing,” Scanlon said. “These were already challenges and barriers before, but they are bigger challenges and barriers now.”

Popular on TikTok

Murphy, a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, is a former reporter for the Bristol Press and Waterbury Republican-American. She now works as a marketing coordinator for an architectural firm in Farmington.

On the side, she runs her website and has a TikTok page (@kaykayblondiee) with a completely different purpose. She started on TikTok in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which was just beginning to spread around the country. She saw what the health crisis was going to do to everyday life.

“I realized we were all going to be trapped and that it was going to suck. So I went to Silver Sands State Park in Milford. I made a 5-second video. I got 31,000 likes,” she said.

Since then, she has made dozens of short videos. They have had more than 2 million views. She now has 108,600 followers. Murphy shoots videos all around Connecticut, of tourist attractions, state parks, historic places and restaurants. “I don’t do chains, mainly mom-and-pop shops,” she said.

She does not make videos about domestic violence, but has a link at the top of her TikTok page to her website, and she hopes her increasing visibility on TikTok helps drive awareness of domestic violence.

Her popularity on that social media platform is booming. Emanuel Acosta, son of the owner of Latin Cravings in Bristol, said business “just blew up” the day after Murphy posted a video at that place in July. “We didn’t expect that. I don’t think I’ve worked that hard in a long time,” Acosta said.

Deivone Tanksley, owner of My Wife Didn’t Cook in New Britain, said “we woke up one morning and had a viral TikTok,” after Murphy visited the restaurant. He said her short video improved the restaurant’s traffic for weeks. “Everybody came in for about three weeks saying, ‘I’ve seen you on TikTok. I’ve seen you on TikTok. I’ve seen you on TikTok,’” Tanksley said.

Murphy’s cheerful videos reflect her new life. She is now in a new relationship, a happy one. She said she never wants to see her ex again, but she has never hated him. “I wish I knew why cleaning triggers him so much. I hope he gets help and finds out,” she said. “Everybody deserves to have someone to love them.”

Awareness month activities

Several activities are planned in the state in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

Prudence Crandall Center’s Light the Way 4K will be Oct. 1 to 31, virtually. $25. runsignup.com.

Family CT’s 11th Annual Walk, Run & Ride to End Domestic Violence will be Oct. 1 to 31, virtually. Free. runsignup.com.

Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walks to End Domestic Violence will be at Fisher Meadows Recreation Area in Avon (Oct. 9) and Elizabeth Park in West Hartford (Oct. 16). Each 30-minute walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Each requires a registration fee of $25 to donate to Interval House. intervalhousect.org/dvam.

“And So I Stayed,” a documentary about domestic violence, will be shown Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at TheaterWorks Hartford, 233 Pearl St. A panel discussion will follow. $25. Vaccination proof must be shown to attend. intervalhousect.org/dvam.

A “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil will be Oct. 6 at Prudence Crandall Center, 594 Burritt St. in New Britain. The vigil will be held if weather permits. Free registration begins at 6 p.m. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested. shawkes@prudencecrandall.org.

Susan B. Anthony Project will host a candlelight vigil in Coe Park, 101 Litchfield St. in Torrington, on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. sbaproject.org.

A vigil for domestic violence victim Jessica Edwards of South Windsor will be Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at Boundless Playground in Nevers Park, on Chief Ryan Way in South Windsor. intervalhousect.org/dvam.

The Center for Family Justice will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave. in Bridgeport. happeningnext.com.

On Oct. 21 at 8 a.m., “Breakfast With Champions” will be at The Riverview, 10 Winslow Place in Simsbury, to benefit Interval House. The meal is free but donations will be asked. To reserve a seat, visit intervalhousect.org/dvam.

Domestic Violence Crisis Center’s Harvest Fest, with cocktails, dinner and dancing, will be Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Ave. in Norwalk. Admission is $200. givebutter.com/HF2021.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com.