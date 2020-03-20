A Connecticut town set up a coronavirus testing site. Then neighbors complained.

This is why we can't have nice things, or nice coronavirus testing sites.

In a move much of the U.S. can only hope for, the town of Darien, Connecticut announced Friday it would be setting up a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at its town hall. But not four hours after the town shared the news, it canceled the testing site — and it seems complaining neighbors are to blame, local paper The Darien Times reports.

The testing facility would've been Darien's only location for residents to be tested for the new coronavirus, as well as one of the first testing sites in the state and one of relatively few across the country. It was set to open Thursday but, as the New Haven Register noted, neighbors got pretty angry on The Darien Times' Facebook page. A woman who said she lived near the site commented that children live on the street and that town leaders hadn't told residents about the testing in advance, which somehow was supposed to convince government officials to cancel the whole thing.

Officials didn't say exactly why the screenings were canceled, and later scheduled a drive-through testing site for next week at the town's high school — hopefully far, far away from the backyard of that complainer.

