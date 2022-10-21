Connecticut woman charged with identity fraud in Nashua

Oct. 21—A Connecticut woman faces felony charges after authorities say she attempted to make fraudulent cash withdrawals at three Nashua banks earlier.

Tiffany Clark, 46, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of identity fraud and two counts of falsifying physical evidence, all felonies, according to a news release from Nashua police. Clark also was charged with manufacture, sale and possession of false identification, and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors.

Police were called Thursday about 3:30 p.m. to the Citizens Bank branch at 33 Coliseum Ave., where an employee reported that a woman had attempted to make a cash withdrawal using a fake ID card. The officers found Clark in the vicinity and placed her under arrest, according to the news release.

Detectives learned that Clark had allegedly attempted to make two additional cash withdrawals earlier that afternoon at Citizens Bank branches at 277 Daniel Webster Highway and at 122 Northeastern Blvd., officials said. Police said the three attempts occurred within a period of 35 minutes.

During the booking process, police found that Clark had "concealed evidence related to the crime," the release said.

Clark, who faces up to 62 years in prison if convicted, was held on $5,000 bail pending a court hearing.

Nashua police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 603-594-3550.