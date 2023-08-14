Connecticutmanshot and killed by West Hartford police 'should be alive today,' attorney says

Aug. 14—Alexander-Garcia's family, including his sister and mother, spoke publicly for the first time during a news conference Monday outside Town Hall.

His sister, Sheelynashary Alexander-Garcia, said he was a talented artist who wanted a family.

"He was scared for his life," she told reporters Monday. "He was begging for his life."

The family is now left with a tremendous amount of suffering, she said.

"There was no excuse for his actions," she said. "I'm not defending his actions, but he wasn't a bad person."

WARNING: This body cam footage of the shooting is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers

Attorney Kenneth Krayeske, who is representing the family, said Mike Alexander-Garcia "should be alive today."

Krayeske pointed out the body camera footage released by the Office of the Inspector General showed that the officer never gave Alexander-Garcia a clear command on what to do to avoid being shot. Krayeske and the other attorneys working on the case contended that the officer also violated policy by throwing the K-9 into the car, escalating the situation.

"The officer could've stepped back from the vehicle," he said. "The officer could've used a Taser."

Before the news conference, Krayeske said although an investigation is underway by the Office of the Inspector General, the report and the videos available raised "serious questions as to the necessity of deadly force in this matter."

"Mike Alexander-Garcia was unarmed during this interaction with the police, and the situation could have and should have been resolved with non-deadly force," Krayeske said.

Krayeske added Monday that the family was never notified about the release of the video either by West Hartford police or by the Office of the Inspector General.

The family has hired two law enforcement experts in police tactics and use of force as part of an investigation the legal team is conducting into Alexander-Garcia's death. They said it would be premature to say that a lawsuit would be pending.

The family is fully cooperating with the investigation, seeking justice, reform and the truth, Krayeske added.

Inspector General Robert Devlin, who investigates Connecticut police shootings and use-of-force incidents, on Friday released a preliminary report on his findings.

The report said the incident began when West Hartford police spotted a stolen car occupied by Alexander-Garcia and a second man, who authorities have identified as Lyle Solsbury, 47, near the Westfarms mall around 5 p.m. last Tuesday.

After police deployed stop sticks, the stolen car crashed and the occupants took off running, the report stated.

While Solsbury was apprehended when he tried to run into the nearby woods, the report said Alexander-Garcia attempted several carjackings before getting inside a Toyota RAV4 inside the Town Fair Tire's garage.

According to body and dash cam footage released Friday, Teeter sent his K-9 into the SUV to apprehend Alexander-Garcia. The video then shows Teeter getting inside the vehicle to take Alexander-Garcia into custody.

"Please officer," Alexander-Garcia yelled out, the video shows, as he struggled with the police dog.

As Teeter and the K-9 struggled to apprehend Alexander-Garcia, the suspect backed the SUV out of the garage and drove out of the lot, the report stated.

The video shows Teeter drawing his gun with his left hand while the vehicle was in motion.

"I'm going to shoot you," Teeter told him shortly before firing multiple times into the right side of Alexander-Garcia's back, the video showed.

On July 20, Alexander-Garcia walked away from a halfway house where he was completing a 30-month sentence for a first-degree larceny conviction, state Department of Correction officials confirmed Friday.