'Connecting Our Communities' at the 2024 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG ― The 108th PA Farm Show is just around the corner, Jan. 6-13, at the PA Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St.

The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, the PA Farm Show features nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive events and exhibits, plus nearly 250 commercial exhibits and hundreds of educational and entertaining events. In every barn and arena, on every stage and in every exhibit, visitors will be able to connect with traditional as well as new adventures at the Farm Show.

The show offers visitors a peek into the agriculture industry that supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.

"The Pennsylvania Farm Show is a living story of Pennsylvania agriculture, connecting those who are fed, nourished, and enriched by our industry to those whose lives and livelihoods depend on it," Secretary Russell Redding said at the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. "Agriculture unites us. It is the food, fuel, and fiber we rely on for our quality of life and our economy. Food helps define our cultures and our identities."

The 2024 Farm Show theme is "Connecting Our Communities."

"Eat Real Food Mobile Market is a perfect illustration of how agriculture connects communities and nourishes their futures," Redding said. "It's a fitting backdrop to highlight how the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show will showcase the pride and hard work of farmers from across the state, connecting people from all walks of life to a celebration of the importance of agriculture in our communities."

The 2024 show is Jan. 6-13 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except on Jan. 7, when it runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Jan. 13, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The GIANT Expo Hall Food Court will be open from 12-9 p.m. on Jan. 5. No other areas or events are open to the public that day. Admission is free. Parking is charged per vehicle.

On the schedule of activities

Somerset FFA is one of the local groups participating in the PA Farm Show. The members will be doing a wreath-making demonstration at 11 a.m. Jan. 9, and then a making-apple-cider demonstration at 11:30 a.m.

Events on the 2024 schedule include: Draft horse show, youth decorating, showmanship, poster contest, scrapbook contests, photo content apple pie contest, junior market lamb show, market goat show, junior baking cookies, brownies and bar contest, homemade chocolate cake contest, high school rodeo association championship, wine, cheese, cider competitions, angel food cake contest, rabbit judging, beef show, FFA demonstrations, jelly/jam bar contest, square dance parade and competition, alpaca and llama show, horse pulling, sale of junior market animals, antique tractor display, tractor games, children's pedal pull, tractor square dance, and much more.

Connecting Our Communities

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture invites visitors to Harrisburg to connect with the people who make Pennsylvania agriculture great – whether they produce potatoes, flowers, hemp, or cattle on rolling rural hillsides; cultivate honey on urban rooftops, or basil in a vertical farm in a converted warehouse; whether they run a family-owned craft brewery, four-star farm-to-table restaurant, vineyard, riding stable, creamery, or Christmas tree farm.

Visitors will also learn how Pennsylvania is connecting the youth with funding, technology, and know-how to innovate, thrive and continue leading the nation and the world.

What’s new?

In Main Hall, visitors can snuggle up to a baby goat. The Food Court from PA Cooperative Potato Growers will bring out Pennsylvania Polish and Russian roots with potato pancakes or pierogies. Pennsylvania Dutch culture will be represented with a Daily Dose of Dutch on the Main Hall Stage. Learn what Willkum means, how to read a hex sign, or bake a shoo fly pie.

Some bovine, goat and sheep beautification in new fitting competitions will be on Jan. 6-7. Teams of three will compete to fluff, dry, groom and clip their animals to show off their best features. A fitting clinic will teach what it takes to make livestock shine in the show ring. The Farm Show’s first Mullet Contest will be held. Participants will learn what it takes to grow a prize Purple Sweet Potato or Ludacrisp apple, a champion Czech Frosty rabbit, or see what youngsters’ imaginations can produce for the new Veggie Decorating Contest – all among new classes and competitions this January.

The PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage every day, every hour, will feature an all-star line-up of celebrity chefs led by Philadelphia’s own Chef Chris Scott. Scott has served as executive chef for CNN and Time Warner, was a finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef, author of Homage, competitor on OWN’s The Great Soul Food Cook Off and a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, Bobby Flay’s Triple Thread and more on the Food Network. Through three restaurants and a cookbook, he connects new audiences with African-American culture, traditions and cuisine. Visit Culinary Connection to connect with culture, sample the celebrity recipes prepped by future stars from PA culinary schools, grab a cookbook, and begin your own Pennsylvania farm-to-table culinary adventures.

New information on how to sustain and grow your business, get funding, combat climate change and bump up your production will also be available. GIANT Expo Hall’s Conservation Exhibit will teach how farmers are working for cleaner air and water in the county. Visitors will also see the popular rainfall simulator and innovative equipment, and visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall for interactive information. Professionals from the new PA Agriculture Business Development Center, PASA Sustainable Agriculture, Rodale, PA No-Till Alliance and more will be available.

More information can be found at at farmshow.pa.gov.

