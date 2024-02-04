Connecting with COSI: Mead after dark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COSI is bringing back “COSI After Dark” while simultaneously going back in time. On Thursday, the 21+ evening event will be COSI’s Renaissance Faire where guests will be raising toasts with themed drinks.

On this week’s Connecting with COSI, NBC4’s Monica Day got a preview for the event from COSI’s Joe Wood, who breaks down the history and science behind a Renaissance classic: Mead.

To register for the COSI Renaissance Faire after dark and learn more, click here.

