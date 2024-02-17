Connecting for Kids resource fair returning to Tri-C

Feb. 17—The Eastern Cuyahoga County Resource Fair is now set to take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at the Tri-C Eastern Campus Student Services Building, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills.

This is the second year that Connecting for Kids will host a fair in the east suburbs after more than 300 individuals attended last year, according to a news release. New this year will be a sensory area that will allow attendees to take a break, if needed.

With the Ohio General Assembly's recent passage of bills requiring all public school students in grades kindergarten through third grade be screened for dyslexia this school year, families of children identified as at-risk will find a number of options for reading tutors, academic help and alternative schools at the fair.

In addition, with the prevalence of mental health concerns today, the fair also provides numerous resources for those experiencing anxiety, depression and behavioral problems, the release stated.

March is also Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and this resource fair brings awareness to the many providers in the community who offer help to those struggling with attention issues and ADHD, learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and other developmental concerns.

According to the CDC, developmental disabilities affect approximately 1 in 6 children ages 3 — 17.

This free fair features more than 65 local providers including therapists, mental health professionals, funding sources, transition services, adapted summer camps and more for those 0-22 years old, the release stated.

Participants can visit with representatives from a variety of organizations to discuss services and explore program options.

Families who pre-register and attend the in-person event will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Families who have limited time can drive up to the tent in front of the Tri-C Eastern Campus Student Services Building during fair hours to receive a grab & go bag of resources.

For a complete list of participants and to register for either the in-person resource fair or to reserve a grab & go bag, visit www.connectingforkids.org, or call/text 440-570-5908.