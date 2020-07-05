ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Hedge fund interest in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CNOB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts hone in on the top tier of this group, about 850 funds. These investment experts orchestrate most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by shadowing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has found many investment strategies that have historically beaten the market.

Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the latest hedge fund action surrounding ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

What have hedge funds been doing with ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CNOB over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.