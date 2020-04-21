ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CNOB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. You can purchase shares before the 24th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of May.

ConnectOne Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.36 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ConnectOne Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $13.46. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ConnectOne Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ConnectOne Bancorp paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see ConnectOne Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, ConnectOne Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is ConnectOne Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, ConnectOne Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while ConnectOne Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ConnectOne Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

