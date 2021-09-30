ConnectOne Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CNOB) one-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) share price has soared 118% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 30% in the last three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for ConnectOne Bancorp investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ConnectOne Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 72% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 118% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on ConnectOne Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ConnectOne Bancorp's TSR for the last 1 year was 122%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ConnectOne Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 122% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of ConnectOne Bancorp by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

