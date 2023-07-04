Connellsville man accused of recording, distributing video of nude teen

Jul. 3—A Connellsville man is accused of video recording a topless teen and sending it to others through Facebook, according to court papers.

Jonathan A. Dulaney, 28, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography, corruption of minors and related offenses.

State police said the girl reported she was at her Mt. Pleasant Township home in February conversing through a video chat with Dulaney when he pressured her to disrobe, according to court papers. A search warrant revealed that Dulaney took a video of the girl with a cell phone while she was topless.

The girl told police she did not give Dulaney permission to record the interaction, according to court papers.

Police said the video was disseminated through a Facebook account to which Dulaney had access.

He was arrested last week and is free on his own recognizance. An attorney was not listed. A July 19 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .