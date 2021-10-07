Connellsville man pleads guilty to raping girl, 12, fathering child

Oct. 7—A Connellsville man is facing at least 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in a few months for the 2013 rape of a then-12-year-old girl in Derry Borough.

Prosecutors say the girl gave birth to the man's child.

Shawn Tracy Melville, 44, entered a general plea Monday to charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, child endangerment, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Defense attorney James Robinson and Judge Christopher Feliciani told Melville that he could be facing a hefty sentence. Assistant District Attorney Judith Petrush said the rape charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

"He told me that he wishes to enter this plea and he wishes to put this case behind him and move on from it," Robinson said.

According to court records, police were alerted to a potential rape in 2014, but the accuser and her mother refused to cooperate with the investigation. The prosecution renewed the probe in March 2018 after the accuser's biological father confirmed his daughter had given birth to Melville's child.

The girl eventually told investigators that Melville drugged and raped her at least 10 times in 2013. Prosecutors said DNA tests indicated it was 99.9% likely that Melville was the father to the child.

Petrush said it was unclear if the accuser had planned to come to court to testify against Melville, whose trial was set to begin this week. Regardless, Petrush said prosecutors had enough evidence from DNA and witnesses to proceed.

A Westmoreland County judge last year increased Melville's bond. Court records show he was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond following his arrest in April 2019. It was revoked after Melville failed to appear at a hearing. He remains at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .