Connellsville police asking public’s help to find missing man with dementia

Connellsville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with dementia.

Keith Krabach walked away from his home Tuesday.

Krabach is 70 years old and described as a white man about 6 feet tall, of thin to medium build with white or balding hair.

If you see Krabach, please call 911.

