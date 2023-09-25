Conner Prairie in Fishers plans a $33 million expansion of its welcome center that will keep it shuttered until late 2025.

The newly named Museum Experience Center will include six exhibit areas, additional programming, an immersive play space, more historical artifacts and a refurbished entry to the grounds.

Conner Prairie spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli said the two-story building will be remodeled, with new exhibit spaces replacing office space. It now houses activity rooms such as Discovery Station and Spark Lab, meeting rooms and ticket sales.

The building will be closed for nearly two years starting in January but will be open the rest of this year for special events, ticketing and membership sales, and as an entrance for A Merry Prairie Holiday.

“The newly imagined Museum Experience Center will not only enrich lives through its incredible immersive experiences but will also serve as a beacon of opportunity, fostering community and bridging the past to the present,” Conner Prairie President and CEO Norman Burns said in a news release.

The project is separate from Conner Prairie’s 260-acre development plan on the west side of the river in Carmel. That project, which is awaiting final approval from the Carmel City Council, would include a White River Education Center, a farming experience, a conference center, a farm-to-table restaurant, a boutique hotel and cabins, cafes and other commercial businesses linked by paths and walking trails.

Conner Prairie, known as a living history museum, became a Smithsonian Affiliate in 2008 and has drawn as many as 428,000 visitors in a single year.

Besides historical re-enactments, Conner Prairie hosts Symphony on the Prairie and hot air balloon launches in the summer.

Map of Conner Prairie's Grounds for Guests

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at (317) 444-6418. Follow on X/Twitter andFacebook.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Conner Prairie Welcome Center to be closed for $33M upgrade