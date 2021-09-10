Connersville man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit

Sep. 10—FAYETTE COUNTY — A Connersville man led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday evening before sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District have assumed the lead on the investigation.

ISP Detectives learned that at approximately 7:24 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call from a female victim reporting she had been engaged in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband, Kevin Fehl, 31, of Connersville.

Local law enforcement officers were familiar with Fehl from previous interactions and knew of his propensity to carry weapons. A decision was made to utilize the Connersville Police Department SWAT Team.

SWAT officers staged at a nearby location at approximately 8:24 p.m. While officers were preparing to contact Fehl, one of the officers recognized him as he drove by their location. Officers transitioned back to their police cars and a short pursuit began.

At 8:31 p.m., officers advised Fehl's vehicle had struck a tire deflation device. Fehl stopped on West Johnson School Road near County Road 710 West. As officers attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop, they heard a single gunshot.

Officers approached the vehicle and observed Fehl suffering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head. There were no shots fired by any law enforcement officers during the initial contact nor the pursuit. Fehl was flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he is listed in critical condition.

Fehl has active arrest warrants in Rush County and Shelby County for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The charges range from resisting law enforcement to various drug and weapons charges.

The investigation remains active however, detectives have no further information to release at this time.

-Information provided.

