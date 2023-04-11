Connersville woman arrested for OWI with a minor in the vehicle

Apr. 11—RUSHVILLE — A trooper from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District arrested a Connersville woman on multiple felony charges over the holiday weekend.

At approximately 10 p.m. April 9, 2023, Trooper Avery Weisbrodt was patrolling State Road 3 near Rushville. He noticed a vehicle traveling significantly below the posted speed limit and failing to dim their high beams as they approached. Suspecting an impaired driver, Trooper Weisbrodt turned round to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. When he got behind the vehicle, he determined it was now traveling faster than the posted speed limit and initiated the traffic stop.

During his initial approach and speaking with the driver, who was identified as Melody M. Patterson, 43 of Connersville, Trooper Weisbrodt noticed signs of impairment and an odor of an illegal substance. There was also a juvenile female passenger located in the front passenger seat. Trooper Weisbrodt requested assistance from the Rush County Sheriff's Department.

With the assistance of the Rush County Deputies, Trooper Weisbrodt established probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, Trooper Weisbrodt discovered drug paraphernalia, a syringe and marijuana. Patterson was arrested and transported to the Rush County Jail without incident. The vehicle and juvenile were released to a legal guardian.

Melody M. Patterson, 43, 2505 W County Road South, Connersville, Indiana was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

* Unlawful Possession of Syringe, a level 6 Felony.

* OWI With a Child Less Than 18 Years Old in the Vehicle, a level 6 Felony.

* OWI Endangerment, a class A Misdemeanor.

* Possession of Marijuana, a class B Misdemeanor.

* Operating while Intoxicated, a class C Misdemeanor.

* Possession of Paraphernalia, a class C Misdemeanor.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com