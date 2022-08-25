Connie Reguli, one-time Williamson County juvenile judge candidate, charged with aggravated perjury

Connie Reguli is running for juvenile court judge in Williamson County.

Connie Reguli, a Brentwood family attorney who unsuccessfully ran for juvenile court judge in Williamson County, has been charged with aggravated perjury related to a lawsuit she filed against county mayor Rogers Anderson.

The charging documents stateReguli knowingly provided false information in court proceedings surrounding her lawsuit.

Reguli, an outspoken critic of the juvenile justice system, filed suit against Anderson in March to obtain public records regarding a county corrections employee. In her suit, Reguli claimed that the employee assaulted a child who was incarcerated at the Williamson County Juvenile Detention Center in 2013.

That suit was dismissed by the court in April.

Reguli is now accused of lying under oath during those court proceedings. Her latest charge, aggravated perjury, is a Class D felony and carries between two and four years of jail time.

In February, Reguli lost her license to practice law as a result of several convictions.

