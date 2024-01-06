Connor Bedard departs after big hit as Blackhawks lose 4-2 to Devils

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17) fights with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

After the All-Star departed, there was a series of skirmishes before New Jersey rallied for its fifth win in six games.

Nemec and Alexander Holtz each had a goal and an assist as the Devils improved to 13-5-1 in their last 19 games. Michael McLeod snapped a tie in the third period, and Tyler Toffoli added an empty-netter for his 16th goal of the season.

New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Injury-riddled Chicago lost its fifth consecutive game. The last-place Blackhawks also dropped their 14th straight road game.

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

___

