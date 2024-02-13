Connor Bowman's attorneys ask for grand jury transcript in murder indictment

Feb. 12—ROCHESTER — A former Mayo Clinic doctor

accused of poisoning his wife

was in court Monday with attorneys to ask for transcripts of the proceeding that resulted in a first-degree murder indictment.

In a hearing in Olmsted County District Court on Monday, Feb. 12, attorneys representing Connor Fitzgerald Bowman, 30, were granted the transcripts from the

grand jury that indicted Bowman on a charge of first-degree murder on Jan. 4.

Bowman is accused of killing his wife, Betty Bowman. She

died on Aug. 20, 2023, after she went to an emergency room

days earlier with severe dehydration. Bowman was initially charged in October 2023 with felony second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. A grand jury last month indicted him on first-degree murder.

He remains in jail

on a $2 million bond.

District Court Judge Kathy M. Wallace agreed to allow Bowman's lawyers access to the transcript with the restriction that Bowman does not share nor discuss grand jury proceedings in any way other than with his attorneys.

Joseph Rosholt, senior attorney for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office, told District Court Judge Wallace he had no objection to his attorneys having access to transcripts of the closed-door proceeding since the transcript pertains only to witnesses the state intends to call in the case against Bowman.

Bowman's attorneys asked if access to the transcript could be broadened to other members of the Olmsted County Public Defender's Office, which represents Bowman.

"It's not just us three attorneys who are working on this case," said Michael Schatz, the lead defense attorney in the case.

Judge Wallace declined to broaden access.

"I think the potential for the information to get out is too great the further this is expanded," Wallace said.

Bowman is accused of poisoning Betty Bowman with the drug colchicine. According to the criminal complaint, Bowman searched for and found the lethal dosage of colchicine for his wife's weight. Police also found he had purchased colchicine online, according to search warrants.

Betty Bowman was scheduled to be cremated, but that was halted after the examiner's office learned of possible suspicious circumstances.

The Southeast Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office toxicology report listed colchicine, a drug used to treat gout, as a substance in Betty Bowman's system. She did not suffer from any ailments that would require the drug. The office investigated the death as suspicious after a woman called the examiner's office and said Betty and her husband were having marital issues and were talking about filing for divorce due to alleged infidelity issues.