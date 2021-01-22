Connor Hellebuyck makes 28 saves, Jets beat Senators 4-1

  Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk, rear, Andrew Copp, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck celebrate the team's win over the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario.
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck celebrates as the buzzer sounds to end the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, and Kyle Connor, right, congratulate Blake Wheeler on his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk, rear, Andrew Copp, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck celebrate the team's win over the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler scored to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night.

“Everyone was connected and we moved as a unit,” Hellebuyck said. “There was no one slacking. Everyone wanted to play and everyone was in it early.”

Winnipeg opened the three-game series Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime victory in Ottawa. They will meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck allowed only Chris Tierney's goal with 2:57 left.

“He’s quite the luxury to have back there,” Wheeler said. “We certainly feel he’s the top goaltender in the league.”

The Jets improved to 3-1-0. The Senators are 1-2-1.

Ehlers opened the scoring the scoring midway through the first period, beating goalie Matt Murray between the legs with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Ehlers helped make it a 2-0 game early in the second period. He made a pass from the corner to Kyle Connor, who directed it to the side of the goal for Scheifele to sweep in.

The Jets pulled away with two more goals in the second.

Derek Forbort made a bank pass off the side boards to spring Trevor Lewis, who deked Murray but watched the puck hit the post. Lowry banged it in.

Moments later, Connor knocked down a poor clearing attempt and flipped it to Scheifele for a one-time pass to Wheeler.

Murray made 22 saves in the fist two periods. Marcus Hogberg stopped all three shots he faced in the third.

“They came out with their A-game and we were caught on our heels a little bit,” Murray said.

