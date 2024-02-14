Connor McDavid records career-high 6 assists as Oilers beat Red Wings

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a career-high six assists to lead Edmonton to an 8-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, the Oilers’ eighth straight home victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Dylan Holloway, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Edmonton is one victory shy of matching their franchise record of nine home wins, done twice — in 2017 and 2022.

The Oilers head out on a three-game trip before their next home game, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, against Eastern Conference-leading Boston.

Edmonton is 26-5-0 in its last 31 games.

Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, Patrick Kane and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two of their last three. Detroit is 10-3-2 since Jan. 1.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Vancouver on Thursday.

Oilers: Start a three-gam road trip at St Louis on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.