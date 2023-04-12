Connor Sturgeon’s family breaks silence with statement on Louisville bank shooting

The family of Connor Sturgeon, the man police say gunned down five of his coworkers at a bank in downtown Louisville, acknowledged his mental health struggles in their first comments since the massacre, adding that while they were helping him address some of these issues, they never suspected he was capable of such violence.

Sturgeon burst into the National Bank on East Main Street Monday morning with a legally-purchased AR-15 and started shooting. While a motive in the attack was still unclear, police said the 25-year-old gunman, who spent three summers interning at the bank before going full time, recently learned he was about to lose his job.

Just minutes before he unleashed carnage at his place of work, Sturgeon sent a text to his family, telling them that he loved them.

“While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act,” according to a statement sent to WDRB News by the family.

“While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”

The family also expressed their “sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community.”

Those killed in the attack have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, James Tutt, 64, and Deanna Eckert, 57, as the victims killed in the shooting. A police officer, Nickolas Wilt, was also wounded in the shooting. He remained hospitalized along with three others as of late Tuesday night.

Police said Wilt was shot in the head as he tried to end the carnage. He has since been lauded as a hero.

“We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department,” the family concluded.

According to authorities, Sturgeon died following a shootout with responding officers.