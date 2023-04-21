Connor Sturgeon's family working with authorities to get gun used in shooting destroyed

Apr. 20—LOUISVILLE — The family of Connor Sturgeon, the Floyd Central High School graduate who police said killed five people in a mass shooting last week in downtown Louisville, is working with authorities to have the gun that was used destroyed.

The family's attorney, Pete Palmer, in a statement released to news media, said the Sturgeon family is working with the Louisville Metro Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to make sure the AR-15-style rifle isn't sold at auction.

"The Sturgeon family was aghast to learn Kentucky law mandated the assault rifle used in the horrific event last week be sold to the highest bidder at public auction," the statement said. "The family, in conjunction with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), is working vigorously to ensure the assault rifle is legally destroyed and the first step in this process occurred Monday, when ATF took possession of the assault rifle. We genuinely appreciate the assistance of both LMPD and ATF in this regard."

Kentucky officials said after the shooting that per Kentucky law guns used in crimes such as mass shootings are required to be sold at auction.

"This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted," the statement said. 'We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision."

LMPD said Sturgeon bought the gun days prior the shooting, but haven't said which dealer he bought it from.

Five people were killed and eight were injured, including LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, when Sturgeon opened fire at the Old National Bank building in Louisville on April 10.

The family is asking in Sturgeon's obituary for any expressions of sympathy or donations to be made to a fundraiser the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is hosting for Wilt.

His obituary was published online in the News and Tribune Thursday afternoon and is scheduled for Friday's edition of the News and Tribune.