Conn's (CONN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Conn's (CONN) closed the most recent trading day at $20.68, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 30.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

CONN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 115.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.16 million, up 3.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2616.67% and +5.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.82% higher within the past month. CONN currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CONN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.36, which means CONN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



