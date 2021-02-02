ConocoPhillips: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

HOUSTON (AP) _ ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $772 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 billion, or $2.51 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $19.26 billion.

ConocoPhillips shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

Originally published

