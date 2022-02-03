U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

Kevin Crowley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Houston-based oil major upgraded its forecast for U.S. oil supply growth this year after surprise announcements in recent days by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. to aggressively ramp up Permian Basin production. Output will now grow by as much as 900,000 barrels a day this year, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on a conference call Thursday. That’s more than a third higher than the Energy Information Administration’s forecast.

“I’m absolutely concerned about” it, he said. “If you’re not worried about it, you should be.”

READ: Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution (1)

Brent crude is up 17% this year to more than $90 a barrel as the world accelerates its economic recovery from Covid-19, inventories run low and concern that some OPEC countries are unable to fulfill their quota for increased production. The surge in prices means that U.S. shale, financially decimated during 2020, has quickly become incredibly profitable and is on course to generate record cash flows this year.

But a rebounding shale sector is a double-edged sword for global oil markets. Too much growth and it could prompt a response from Saudi Arabia and its allies, who have twice engaged in damaging price wars in the past decade after shale grabbed too much market share.

READ: U.S. Shale Takes On a Taboo Topic and Considers Raising Output

While most publicly-traded producers, which represent about 55% of U.S. production, are preaching discipline on growth, private companies and the supermajors are aggressively expanding. Exxon this week announced a 25% boost to its Permian Basin output, while Chevron plans to increase by 10%, but off a larger production base.

“We were a bit surprised at the strength of some of the numbers that we were hearing” in recent days, Lance said.

Shares of ConocoPhillips were down as much as 1% as of 2:15 p.m. in New York trading after earlier hitting the highest on record following the release of quarterly results.

(Updates with EIA data in second paragraph, shares in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes VROC

    Increased production volumes and realized oil equivalent prices aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) Q4 earnings.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftThe Facebook parent plunged 24% in U.S. trading Thursday on the back o

  • U.S. Corporate-Credit Risk at Highest Since November 2020 as Stocks Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- They’re far from panicking, but it appears credit investors are getting more cautious.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftA key measure of U.S. corporate credit risk reached the highest si

  • Winter Storm Descends on Texas, Stoking Fears of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive winter storm is hammering Texas with snow, sleet and bitter cold, triggering painful memories of the deadly Arctic blast that knocked out the state’s power grid almost a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffU.K. Scrambles Fighter Je

  • France hopes to seal Romania 1.2 billion euro warship deal quickly

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday. Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind navy corvettes for Romania as well as renovate two existing frigates in 2019 in partnership with Romanian company Santierul Naval Constanta, but the deal was held up pending legal challenges. Romania's defence ministry said the two companies have until the end of February to decide whether they will go ahead with the deal, adding the price was not negotiable.

  • Suzanne Schulting at the Olympics: Everything to know about speed skating star at Beijing Games

    Suzanne Schulting, the women's reigning champion in the speed skating 1,000 meters, looks to win as many as five medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Canada Lumber Set to Pay Less U.S. Duties as Trade Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is setting duties on Canadian softwood lumber that would effectively lower the punitive tariffs on most producers as the long-simmering trade dispute drags on.Average preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duties of nearly 12% will be levied on Canadian softwood lumber producers, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday in an email. The move follows the government’s decision in late 2021 to raise the combined duty rates on shipments from Canadian companies. Produ

  • Patagonia CEO: Banks need to stop financing the climate crisis. Here’s how other companies can help make that happen

    When your company deposits money in a bank, the bank can lend that cash to finance fossil fuels. It’s time to draw the line, says Ryan Gellert.

  • N. Ireland Government on Brink of Collapse Amid Brexit Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland’s government is on the brink of collapse amid an acrimonious row over the Brexit deal that threatens to poison relations between the U.K. and European Union.Most Read from BloombergSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Repor

  • BofA Extends the Bank Issuance Frenzy With $9 Billion Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. sold $9 billion of bonds Tuesday, joining Wall Street peers in a flood of new deals at the start of 2022 to beat an expected rise in interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time

  • Agent: Detroit Lions conducted sham interview with Teryl Austin after Jim Caldwell firing

    Teryl Austin interviewed for the Detroit Lions head coaching job in 2018, when then-GM Bob Quinn had Matt Patricia as his No. 1 target.

  • Panic buying before winter storm hits North Texas shows we haven’t learned anything

    Perusing local stores in advance of a cold front that is forecast to hit the Fort Worth area shows how little we learned from quarantine. [Opinion]

  • Von der Leyen: EU working on joint Russia response

    Russia has forced the U.S.-led NATO alliance and the 57-member Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.Standing alongside Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki, Von der Leyen told reporters that the EU would be united in its stance as per the bloc's membership treaty.Earlier this week, Russia wrote to NATO and OSCE member countries, including Finland, asking for legally binding security guarantees.Marin said all states wanted "Russia to de-escalate the situation."Finland, which shares the EU's longest external border with Russia and is not a member of U.S.-led NATO, has looked with growing concern at its neighbour's increasing aggressiveness.

  • Canadian official says 'significant element' from US involved in anti-vaccine mandate protests

    Protests against Canada's COVID-19 measures have drawn a "significant element" from the U.S., Ottawa police said Wednesday."They have converged in our city, and there are plans for more to come," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said, according to The Washington Post.The police chief said participants in the protests, including locals, were "putting our city and our residents, our partners and our officers at great risk."Police said some...

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Tech has quiet signing day

    Red Raiders, after landing 16 in December, follow college football trend with few additions in February

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Meta slide drives 'insane' options volume as some bet on bounce

    A plunge in the shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc fueled a surge of options trading on Thursday, with some investors positioning for a quick rebound in the company's stock. With Meta shares down around 25%, over 1.4 million options contracts on the company had changed hands by 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). That puts the options on track to finish the day with about 2.5 million contracts traded, compared with the previous record daily volume of 1.8 million contracts on Aug. 7, 2020, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

  • Hampton Beach fentanyl drug bust: Three charged and released immediately. Here's why.

    The arrests came after a three-month investigation led by the Rockingham Sheriff’s Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Hampton Police Department.

  • Stocks close higher before Meta meltdown

    All three Wall Street indexes closed higher on Wednesday, a fourth straight session of gains, after a turbulent start to the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than half a percent, while the S&P 500 gained close to a full percent, and the Nasdaq gained exactly half a percent. The gains were aided by upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet, whose stock finished up more than 7 percent on Wednesday, pushing the search giant closer to a $2 trillion market valuation. Jim Bruderman, vice chairman of 1879 Advisors, says the collective earnings season and upside surprises should reassure investors. "The important thing about earnings and, you know, certainly this quarter, but really looking out to three quarters in advance, is that forecast earnings expected, future earnings across the S&P are at record highs right now, and that kind of earnings momentum and earnings growth, I think, provides a strong downside protection as we look forward in terms of what's going on in the markets and what Fed tightening means to everything we're looking at today." Taking the air out of Big Tech's tires, though, was a forecast from Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, which posted results after the bell. The company said it was expecting current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations. Shares fell over 20% in after-hours trading. Strong earnings and a positive forecast reported by Advanced Micro Devices pushed its stock up more than 5% on Wednesday. The positive sentiment extended to other chipmakers, too, including Nvidia, Qualcomm and Micron Technology. But PayPal plunged Wednesday after it forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, dragging down other financial tech stocks and payments firms, including Block, Affirm Holdings and SoFi Technologies.