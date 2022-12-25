Is ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on ConocoPhillips' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

37% = US$18b ÷ US$49b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that ConocoPhillips has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Given the circumstances, the significant 34% net income growth seen by ConocoPhillips over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared ConocoPhillips' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ConocoPhillips is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ConocoPhillips Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ConocoPhillips' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 22% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (78%) of its profits. So it looks like ConocoPhillips is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 31% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 23%) over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with ConocoPhillips' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

