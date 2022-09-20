ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ConocoPhillips' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

32% = US$16b ÷ US$50b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that ConocoPhillips has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, ConocoPhillips' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about ConocoPhillips''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ConocoPhillips Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ConocoPhillips' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 21% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (79%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 24%. However, ConocoPhillips' future ROE is expected to decline to 18% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that ConocoPhillips' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

