Conor McGregor offered a $50,000 reward for information regarding a fire-bombing that took place at his bar

Conor McGregor at a pub in 2019. Photo by The MacLife

Conor McGregor recently appealed for information regarding an incident at a pub he owns.

A fire-bombing took place at The Black Forge Inn pub, near Dublin, while McGregor was inside.

McGregor posted security cam footage. It has since been removed from Instagram.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor offered a $50,000 reward for information regarding a fire-bombing that took place at the pub he owns.

Reports in Ireland from earlier this year said two petrol bombs were thrown at the Black Forge Inn near Dublin while McGregor was inside.

The Irish Sun's crime journalist Stephen Breen was first to report the incident, and the newspaper added later that two pipe bombs had been found near the pub's rear entrance in a back alley.

Irish police, known as gardai, said no damage was caused at the Black Forge Inn but appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information, the publication said.

Now, McGregor himself is asking the public for insights, as the 33-year-old reportedly posted security camera footage of the incident on Instagram, writing: "Hey guys! I have a $50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched notes."

The post, and the caption, can no longer be seen on the social media platform.

It was, however, re-posted by combat sports website MMA Mania.

Watch it here:

Later, in another post that has since been removed from the platform, McGregor said: "Wow, that was quick. Thank you so much, good samaritan," MMA Mania reports.

McGregor bought the property for around $2.75 million in 2019, renovated it, and is regularly seen in the pub.

Conor McGregor. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It is unclear when McGregor will return to the Octagon, as the UFC star continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered in his second successive loss to Dustin Poirier last year.

He has been linked to comeback bouts against Rafael dos Anjos, Islam Makhachev, and Kamaru Usman.

A headlining bout to cap International Fight Week in July had been rumored; however, it is now far likelier his comeback will get pushed until later in the year.

In March, UFC boss Dana White said McGregor may not return until "early fall."

