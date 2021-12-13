Conor McGregor said he gained 34 lbs of muscle in 6 months, but experts say that’s nearly impossible

Conor McGregor recently shared he's packed on 34 pounds since his July fighting injury. Reuters

Pro fighter Conor McGregor said on social media he's packed on muscle after an injury in July.

After six months of free weights and a strict diet, McGregor said he now weighs 190 pounds.

For most people, gaining that much muscle that quickly is unrealistic. Experts say a slow, steady pace is best.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been bulking up, according to his social media. Following a shocking mid-fight injury in July, McGregor posted he's now up to 190 pounds from his fighting weight of 156 pounds.

He told Spanish outlet AS that the transformation is due to plenty of hypertrophy training, free weights, and six meals a day of carefully-measured carbs, fat, and protein.

It's not the first time McGregor has dramatically shifted the scales; he previously packed on enough mass to compete in multiple weight classes in UFC.

If you're not a pro fighter, though, it's more likely you'll see modest gains after six months. Even if your diet and exercise is on point, a pound or two of gains per month is more realistic, research shows. Experts say a slow and steady approach is a better bet for maximum muscle gains.

Six months is enough time to see significant gains, but results will vary

Building muscle doesn't happen overnight. It takes years for athletes and fitness models to build their physiques.

It is possible to see results of muscle-building efforts within a few months, according to research. A typical beginner to training might be able to gain four to seven pounds of fat-free mass (including muscle) in two to three months, according to research summarized by Strengthlog. More experienced athletes will gain muscle more slowly — two to four pounds within the same time period would be realistic, data suggests.

As a result, reasonable estimates for six months might be anywhere from four to 14 pounds of muscle gain, depending on training experience, age, current body size, and genetics, as well as your workout and diet plan.

To build any kind of muscle, regardless of fitness level, you also need to be sure to maintain a calorie surplus and get the right combination of nutrients.

Experts recommend being patient and having realistic expectations

For those of us who aren't professional athletes, it's important to be realistic about your goals, since muscle-building is unlikely to be your full-time job. Unless you can hire an expert team dedicated to supporting your nutrition and fitness, you're not likely to have the ideal circumstances for gains.

The good news is, you don't have to. You can see muscle gains in as few as 10 sets of exercise per body part per week, according to research.

You may also have a slight advantage of being able to make major improvements to muscle and strength more quickly than experienced athletes, a phenomenon known as "newbie gains."

Regardless, it's important to not be discouraged by a perceived lack of progress, and comparing yourself to celebrities isn't helpful. Instead, focus on maintaining good habits, and tracking small, consistent improvements to performance as well as aesthetics, experts say.

"It can take months to put on muscle but benefits in strength happen quickly," Noam Tamir, founder and CEO of TS Fitness in New York City, previously told Insider.

