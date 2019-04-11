Conor McGregor video: UFC fighter snatches man's phone and smashes it on ground

Video footage of Conor McGregor snatching a man’s mobile phone and smashing it on the ground has surfaced after the UFC fighter reportedly reached an out-of-court financial settlement following his arrest earlier this year.

The Irishman was detained by police in Miami in February following an incident outside the Fontainebleau Hotel.

American news outlet TMZ has now obtained footage of the incident involving the former two-weight UFC champion, in which he can be seen displaying his familiar ‘powerwalk’ as fans attempt to get a picture with him.

But McGregor appears to stop in his tracks when he takes exception to one man taking a photograph after his flash went off on his camera.

The 30-year-old can then be seen to grab the man’s phone after extending his arm towards him, before throwing it onto the ground and stomping on it repeatedly.

The man, who TMZ claim is named Ahmed Abdirak, attempts to retrieve his phone only for one of McGregor’s entourage to restrain him and allow McGregor to continue the destruction and take it with him as he walks away.

The civil lawsuit surrounding the incident has since been dropped, with an out-of-court settlement reached after Mr Abdirak initially sought damages of $15,000 (£11,460).