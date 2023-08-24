Conover man sentenced in sexual assault case

Aug. 24—A 27-year-old Conover man will serve nine to 21 years in prison following his conviction on sexual offenses in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.

Superior Court Judge Peter Knight, from Henderson County, imposed the terms of the plea arrangement after Andrew Thomas Dawson, 27, of Conover, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual offense and attempted second-degree rape, announced District Attorney Scott Reilly, of the 36th district that includes Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

Dawson will serve out his prison sentence in the custody of the N.C. Division of Adult Corrections.

Dawson will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

On April 22, 2022, the female victim was working at a hotel when the defendant came into a room she was cleaning and assaulted her, Reilly said in a news release.

As the physical struggle ensued, Dawson started to sexually assault the victim, who tried multiple times to call 911 for help. When he realized the victim's 911 call finally went through, he left the room, got into a car and drove away.

The woman said she saw Dawson leaning on a railing prior to going into the room to clean.

Security camera footage reviewed by investigators from the Hickory Police Department confirmed his activity outside of the room where the sexual assault took place.

The case was investigated by Tammy Johnson of the Hickory Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee handled prosecution for the state with aid from legal assistant Amy Bishoff.