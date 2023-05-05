A year after Conover woman’s death, search continues for husband accused of killing her

Loved ones are marking one year since their family member’s life was cut short.

Tinikia Hodges’ husband, Donald, is accused of killing her on May 5, 2022. He has been on the run since her death.

Federal marshals are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

Conover police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they recently found the couple’s car. Police had been looking for Tinikia’s Nissan Altima since her death, but it turns out the car was abandoned in an apartment complex in Salisbury and had sat there for nearly 10 months.

On Friday, her family gathered at a park just down the street from where she was killed to remember her and to pray for justice.

Tinikia’s mother, Diane Bender, found her shot and killed at her home one year ago after she didn’t show up for work.

“He’s still out there and I just can’t figure out why?” Bender said.

Police believe Tinikia’s husband, Donald Hodges, committed the murder and then left in her car for Charlotte.

Investigators shared photos of Hodges leaving the home around the time of the murder. Hours later, police got a call about a disturbance at a motel in Charlotte involving Hodges, but at the time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had no idea his wife was dead at the couple’s home in Conover.

Despite a nationwide manhunt and a reward in the case, Hodges still has not been found.

“Every day, me and my wife pray that they catch Donald, the Lord to reveal him,” said Tinikia’s father Bobby Bender. “It’s hard. It’s an emotional day for us.”

Police are asking for the public’s help so the family can have closure. Diane Bender believes Donald Hodges is still alive and possibly getting help.

“Somebody is hiding him,” she said. “But you know what? God is going to reveal him. He will. He’s going to make that mistake. And we’re going to be right there to get him.”

Authorities said Donald Hodges has connections in New York, Pennsylvania Georgia and North Carolina.

The victim’s family told Faherty that they, too, are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

