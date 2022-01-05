🌱 Conroe Called Fastest Growing City In Houston Area By U-Haul

Hello, people of Conroe-Montgomery County! It's me again, Jeffrey Perkins, your host of the Conroe-Montgomery County Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 72. Low: 48.

Here are the top stories in Conroe-Montgomery County today:

DSHS estimates there are over 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County. (Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe was called out as the fast-growing city in the Houston area on U-Haul’s list of most one-way moves in 2021. (Subscription: Houston Chronicle ) Daiso Japan is coming to Metropark Square in The Woodlands area. (Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is targeting fake temporary license tags. (Subscription: Houston Chronicle) A Spring woman took home an $829K jackpot playing the slots at a Lake Charles casino to ring in the new year. (Spring Patch)

Today's Conroe-Montgomery County Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Conroe-Montgomery County:

The Coffee Network at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. (8:30 a.m.)

Interview Preparation Workshop at Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber. (9 a.m.)

Crazy About Critters hosts The Learning Zoo at The Woodlands Children's Museum . (11 a.m.)

Chamber C.A.R.E.S. Committee at The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. (11:30 a.m.)

Wrestling Youth Nights at Caney Creek High School. (5 p.m.)

From my notebook:

MCAS Animal Shelter Conroe, TX: "Do you love seniors? Rocky is a sweet 8 year old senior that has been waiting since May on an adopter! Six months is a long time to wait. Volunteers rave about this guy and we would love to see him find a loving home." (Instagram)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Toy Train Show & Swap Meet (January 8)

Add your event

Loving the Conroe-Montgomery County Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Story continues

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at jeffrey.perkins@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday off right. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with your next update!

— Jeffrey Perkins

About me: Born in San Antonio, I was raised in Arkansas but got back to Texas as soon as I could to attend Texas A&M University, where I earned a bachelor's degree in Telecommunication Media Studies. I started my journalism career as a copy editor at The Eagle in Bryan, Texas, in 2014 and later became the high school sports beat writer for the paper.My seven years at The Eagle strengthened my passion for journalism, and I love getting to know people and telling their stories, both on the field and off. I've seen firsthand the importance of hyper-local journalism in a community, especially in an eventful 2020, when I helped with news coverage and design in addition to my high school athletics beat responsibilities.I joined Patch in 2021 as Texas Field Editor for the Conroe-Montgomery County area.I welcome your questions, comments and story ideas! Please contact me at jeffrey.perkins@patch.com or (479) 264-5801.

This article originally appeared on the Conroe-Montgomery County Patch