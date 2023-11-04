Conroe pediatrician's murder suspect ordered to have mental health evaluation

HOUSTON - The man charged in the death of a Conroe doctor has been ordered to be evaluated for his mental health.

Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, was charged with the murder of 54-year-old Dr. Talat Jehan Khan in Montgomery County after he stabbed her multiple times on a picnic table on Oct. 28.

Fridrich appeared in court on Friday and was ordered by Judge Bello to undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to Conroe investigators, Khan was sitting on a picnic bench near her home with her dog around 12:30 p.m. at the Alys Apartments when Fridrich approached her and stabbed her multiple times. Authorities say he then checked her pulse, before continuing to stab her until she died.

Khan’s 15-year-old daughter heard the screams from inside their home, according to Mohammad Ayubi, a family friend.

The Texas Children's pediatrician recently moved to Houston from Seattle two months ago.

Khan's family says they had never seen Fridrich before and investigators also say it does not appear they knew each other.

Authorities say Fridrich had two priors on his record involving drugs and gun charges in Montgomery and Travis County, but both were later dismissed.

Fridrich's bond is set at $500,000 in Montgomery County.