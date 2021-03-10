Conroy faces felony charge

Mar. 10—PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon L. Conroy now faces charges, including a felony, in connection with incidents police say took place while he was in jail.

On Tuesday, Clinton County Sheriff's deputies charged the West Chazy resident with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and one count of making graffiti, a misdemeanor.

Plattsburgh City Police arrested Conroy in downtown Plattsburgh Saturday on a bench warrant issued by City Court in January after he failed to appear for his sentencing on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest. He had pleaded guilty to those charges in January 2020.

According to Conroy's Facebook page, he has recently been in Mexico and the New York City area.

DAMAGED SPRINKLER

The alleged incidents at Clinton County Jail linked to Conroy's new arrest occurred Sunday, a news release said.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro told The Press-Republican that the legislator damaged a fire alarm sprinkler head, necessitating a response by the fire department and repair work. That accusation resulted in the felony charge.

The misdemeanor criminal mischief charges are tied to Conroy "intentionally plugging up toilets and flooding cell areas," the sheriff said.

Regarding the graffiti charge, Favro did not provide specifics as he did not have the report in front of him, but said Conroy used ink to write "ridiculous derogatory remarks" over painted walls that will now have to be re-painted.

Conroy remained in jail Tuesday.

CONTROL DATE

Conroy's attorney, David Gervais, would not speak specifically on the new charges, saying he did not know if he had Conroy's permission to do so.

He said he had met with his client prior and that a virtual arraignment on the new charges in Town of Plattsburgh Court was set to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Speaking before the proceeding, Gervais said he planned to enter a plea of not guilty and request an adjournment of two weeks in order to give him time to meet with the prosecutor and review the charges.

He added that an in-person control date in Plattsburgh City Court is slated for 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 29. A control date essentially allows the court a status update on a given case.

Gervais said Conroy's sentencing would not happen then, though he plans to try to get his client released from the jail that day.

The attorney also noted plans to seek a global disposition that encompasses most of the outstanding charges against Conroy, including those to which he has already pleaded guilty.

Conroy also faces a charge of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, in connection with a December traffic stop.

PUBLIC OFFICERS LAW

Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said it was unfortunate to see more charges come forth.

"Obviously if one of them is a felony, that's a serious charge and the legislature is going to, of course, have to wait until these are adjudicated and then once the facts are presented to the legislature, then we will start whatever process is necessary and that will be governed primarily by the New York State Public Officers Law."

That statute dictates an office shall be vacant when, among other circumstances, the holder is convicted of a felony or a crime that involves violating their oath of office.

Regarding Conroy's committee assignments — he currently chairs the Buildings and Grounds Committee, and sits on the Transportation, Human Services and, like all legislators, the Finance committees — Henry said the legislature would determine the best course of action once all the facts are in.

"There is a process and that process will follow the law. It will be deliberative, it will be fair, it will be compassionate and it will be bipartisan."

CONSTITUENT CONCERNS

On the impact of Conroy's absence on the legislature, Henry spoke to his own experience.

Area 4, which Conroy represents, covers most of the Town of Plattsburgh and part of Beekmantown. Henry, whose area also encompasses a portion of the latter, said he has handled some constituent concerns in that town out of Area 4.

"Other legislators, I assume, have as well. I know I have been, I'm happy to do that.

"Obviously the best scenario is for Area 4 to have their own legislator that's there to handle those concerns, but we have been handling any constituent complaints that come to my attention and will continue to do so."

