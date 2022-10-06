Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraines south

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 13:08

Russians who were mobilised after 21 September, after the so-called partial mobilisation was announced in Russia, are now being used as cannon fodder in the south of Ukraine.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the united coordinating press centre of the defence forces of the south of Ukraine, at a briefing on 6 October

Quote: "Yes, there is evidence that the so-called ‘freshly mobilised’ Russians are already on our front, but the fact that they are ‘fresh’ does not improve their quality. They did not get enough training and are more likely serving as cannon fodder."

Details: Humeniuk added that the Russians are relying mainly on airborne assault troops, which have the highest rates of staffing.

She stated that the occupiers in the south are jammed between Ukrainian units and the right bank of the Dnipro river: "If their ability to cross to the other bank suffers critical damage, they will be encircled."

Background:

  • On 21 September, President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian citizens in an address to his fellow Russians.

  • British Intelligence has suggested that Russia is facing organisational difficulties in trying to organise the training process for the conscripts, which means these people can be sent to the front line after minimal training.

  • On 28 September, it was revealed that the first batch of mobilised Russians had already appeared on the front in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

