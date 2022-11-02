Conscripts from Chuvashia launch protest because Putin didn't pay them

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

More than 100 conscripts from Russia’s Chuvash Republic have taken part in a protest in Ulyanov Oblast because they have not received payments promised by Russian president Vladimir Putin. The protesters have already been "pacified" by riot police and Russian National Guard officers.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news website, with reference to the protesters’ message shared by Gulagu.net (No to the Gulag) and anonymous Telegram channels in Chuvashia; Baza on Telegram

Details: In the video, the conscripts complain that they have not received either one-off payments in the amount of 300,000 roubles ($4,872) or the financial support of 195,000 roubles ($3,167), both of which were promised by the Russian president. During the protest they shouted, "One for all - all for one!"

Quote from the video: "We’re risking our own lives and going to certain death for the sake of your security and peace. Our government is refusing to pay us the 195,000 roubles that President Vladimir Putin promised us! So why should we go to war for this state, leaving our families without support?! We refuse to take part in the ‘special military operation’ and will seek justice until we’re paid the money that was promised to us by the government led by the President of the Russian Federation!"

More details: According to the Telegram channel to which Meduza refers, the protesters have already been "pacified" as riot police and Russian National Guard officers were sent to the conscripts’ training centre.

Background:

  • As reported by the Russian media, on 19 October, Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the remuneration payable to a conscripted person after enlisting in a unit should be at least 195,000 roubles. Putin has claimed that payments should also be made during the so-called "training" of conscripted servicemen. The decree entered into force on 1 November.

  • On 28 October, Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, informed Putin that the partial mobilisation has apparently come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts have been sent to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

