Consecutive attacks on Seattle light rail injures two people

An attack on the Seattle light rail on July 28. and again on the 30 has injured two people while they were commuting.

On July 28, police arrived at the SODO light rail station around 2:00 p.m. after they got reports of a potential assault. They quickly learned that a 50-year-old man was hit in the head with a rock by another rider.

After transporting the victim to Harborview Medical Center deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Additionally, Sunday at around 5:30 a.m., police got reports of a fight at Angle Lake station. When deputies arrived they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. After speaking to witnesses, it sounded like the stabbing had escalated from a heated argument on the train.

Police searched the area after taking the victim to Harborview Medical Center but were unable to find the suspect.

Both cases are currently open and no arrests have been made at this time.