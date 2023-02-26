Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 28% to US$44.16 in the week since its latest full-year results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$362m, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at US$3.62 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Consensus Cloud Solutions' five analysts is for revenues of US$381.0m in 2023, which would reflect a modest 5.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 19% to US$4.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$397.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.31 in 2023. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of US$65.17, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on Consensus Cloud Solutions' market value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Consensus Cloud Solutions, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$54.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Consensus Cloud Solutions shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Consensus Cloud Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$65.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Consensus Cloud Solutions. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Consensus Cloud Solutions going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Consensus Cloud Solutions (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

