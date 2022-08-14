The Consensus EPS Estimates For BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Just Fell Dramatically

Today is shaping up negative for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After this downgrade, BigBear.ai Holdings' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$153m in 2022. This would be an okay 3.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 48% to US$0.79. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$183m and losses of US$0.33 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 26% to US$9.75, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for BigBear.ai Holdings' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic BigBear.ai Holdings analyst has a price target of US$12.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BigBear.ai Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that BigBear.ai Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 19% growth over the last year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than BigBear.ai Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at BigBear.ai Holdings. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that BigBear.ai Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of BigBear.ai Holdings.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple BigBear.ai Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

