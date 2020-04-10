The Consensus EPS Estimates For Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Cutera recently, with the stock price up an impressive 10% to US$13.45 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Cutera, is for revenues of US$165m in 2020, which would reflect a definite 9.1% reduction in Cutera's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to US$0.69. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$188m and US$0.27 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 9.1%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Cutera's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cutera's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Cutera, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Cutera analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

