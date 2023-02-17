The Consensus EPS Estimates For New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for New Hope from its six analysts is for revenues of AU$3.5b in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 56% to AU$1.75. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$3.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$2.05 in 2023. The forecasts seem less optimistic after the new consensus numbers, with lower sales estimates and making a real cut to earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 5.6% to AU$7.35, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic New Hope analyst has a price target of AU$13.81 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$4.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that New Hope's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 39% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 0.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect New Hope to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with New Hope's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

