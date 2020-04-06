The Consensus EPS Estimates For Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Just Fell A Lot

The analyst covering Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the one analyst covering Iconix Brand Group, is for revenues of US$114m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 24% reduction in Iconix Brand Group's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 91% to US$0.98. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$133m and losses of US$0.80 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:ICON Past and Future Earnings April 6th 2020





Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 20% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 24% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Iconix Brand Group to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Iconix Brand Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking the analyst is a lot more bearish on Iconix Brand Group, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

That said, the analyst might have good reason to be negative on Iconix Brand Group, given major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

