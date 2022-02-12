The Consensus EPS Estimates For Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Just Fell Dramatically

Market forces rained on the parade of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Mayville Engineering Company's four analysts is for revenues of US$510m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 206% to US$1.06. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$569m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.41 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 24% to US$15.67, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mayville Engineering Company at US$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Mayville Engineering Company is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.4% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.5% per year. Not only are Mayville Engineering Company's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Mayville Engineering Company.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mayville Engineering Company going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

